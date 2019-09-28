Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Decreased Yum Brands (YUM) Holding By $1.89 Million; Antero Resources (AR) Shorts Down By 0.66%

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) had a decrease of 0.66% in short interest. AR’s SI was 40.21 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.66% from 40.47 million shares previously. With 7.82M avg volume, 5 days are for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s short sellers to cover AR’s short positions. The SI to Antero Resources Corporation’s float is 16.11%. The stock increased 5.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 7.88 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased Yum Brands Inc (YUM) stake by 9.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 17,207 shares as Yum Brands Inc (YUM)’s stock rose 10.38%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 157,470 shares with $17.43 million value, down from 174,677 last quarter. Yum Brands Inc now has $34.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 873,083 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 23/04/2018 – The partnership opens doors for parent company Yum Brands, which has been working hard to revitalize Pizza Hut; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvey Invest reported 2,156 shares stake. Moreover, First Savings Bank Tru Of Newtown has 0.34% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). M&T National Bank holds 0.05% or 86,395 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn owns 12,723 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Leavell Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.12% or 10,382 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0.04% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 541,118 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance owns 2,600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership has 0.57% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 3,488 shares. Moreover, Alkeon Management Lc has 0.32% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Spinnaker invested 0.05% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp has 4.53M shares. City Co invested in 0.03% or 1,070 shares. Hartford Inv holds 49,111 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Yum Brands has $12500 highest and $9700 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is -2.35% below currents $112.99 stock price. Yum Brands had 13 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $11200 target in Friday, August 2 report. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) stake by 151,638 shares to 714,158 valued at $16.24M in 2019Q2. It also upped Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) stake by 3,410 shares and now owns 34,088 shares. Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) was raised too.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07 million for 29.73 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 2 sales for $197.85 million activity. RADY PAUL M had bought 7,350 shares worth $49,927. On Monday, June 10 Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 16.09M shares. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30M. Another trade for 21,900 shares valued at $150,160 was bought by Warren Glen C Jr. Hardesty Benjamin A. had bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900 on Wednesday, May 22.

Among 2 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Antero Resources has $11 highest and $5.5000 lowest target. $7.58’s average target is 131.10% above currents $3.28 stock price. Antero Resources had 6 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 616,000 net acres of gas and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It has a 1.38 P/E ratio. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold Antero Resources Corporation shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 111,990 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 63,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Quadrant L P Ca holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 6,200 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 75,600 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 422,365 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability holds 50,470 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Com holds 201,635 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 35,800 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0% or 1,198 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 307,999 shares. Natixis holds 73,310 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alpinvest Prns Bv stated it has 119,820 shares. Mai Cap invested in 11,852 shares or 0% of the stock. 67,800 are held by Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp. 871,981 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc.