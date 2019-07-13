Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Decreased Its Netapp (NTAP) Position; Shorts at ASICS CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (ASCCF) Raised By 4.04%

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased Netapp Inc (NTAP) stake by 66.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 92,417 shares as Netapp Inc (NTAP)’s stock rose 0.65%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 47,307 shares with $3.28 million value, down from 139,724 last quarter. Netapp Inc now has $14.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $61.12. About 1.61M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp

ASICS CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) had an increase of 4.04% in short interest. ASCCF’s SI was 2.63M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.04% from 2.53 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 26328 days are for ASICS CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ASCCF)’s short sellers to cover ASCCF’s short positions. It closed at $11.2 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More news for ASICS Corporation (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Asics Corp. ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Asics Corp. ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on February 16, 2018 is yet another important article.

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sports goods in Japan, the Americas, the Oceania, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The firm offers sports shoes, sportswear, and sports equipment. It currently has negative earnings. It also makes and sells outdoor products.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $333,344 activity. $333,344 worth of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) was sold by RICHARD HENRI P.

Among 12 analysts covering NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. NetApp had 20 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, January 16, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. William Blair downgraded NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on Thursday, February 14 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Susquehanna. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $80 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 14 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. Citigroup maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on Thursday, February 14 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will NetApp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NTAP) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SLG, MPC, NTAP – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is NetApp (NTAP) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R) stake by 35,000 shares to 56,000 valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 122,751 shares and now owns 436,354 shares. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) was raised too.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.41 million for 21.52 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.