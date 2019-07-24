Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Cut Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Position as Stock Price Declined; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Lowered Its Holding in Wd (WDFC) by $393,263 as Valuation Declined

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29M, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $179.84. About 68,359 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 23.51% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 42,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,515 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 58,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 982,883 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 524,202 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $187.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 103,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 11.95% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.59 per share. XEC’s profit will be $144.10 million for 9.03 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.