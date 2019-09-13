Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Boosted Holding in E Trade Financial (ETFC) by $2.75 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Cvs Health (CVS) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Farallon Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 31.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 197,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 822,500 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.82 million, up from 625,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.11B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $63.9. It is down 17.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 62,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.01 million, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $45.36. About 1.55M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 100,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $91.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 50,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in Transunion.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 6,074 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies LP reported 1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Assetmark holds 0.07% or 149,384 shares. Ohio-based Foster And Motley Incorporated has invested 0.33% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ghp Investment stated it has 39,990 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Fiduciary holds 0.33% or 228,860 shares in its portfolio. 1.80M were reported by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Zeke Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 20,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na invested in 422,665 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And Co has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 17,206 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Meridian Inv Counsel invested in 13,360 shares. Becker Management accumulated 9,649 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 192,244 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $23.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 54,455 shares to 505,741 shares, valued at $21.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 39,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,635 shares, and cut its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).