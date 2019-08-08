Bank Of Nova Scotia Decreased Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) Position by $3.45 Million; Provise Management Group Lowered Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $577,928; Stock Rose

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 5,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 105,120 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.94 million, down from 110,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $115.52. About 8.20M shares traded or 8.32% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) by 79.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 32,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 8,468 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $907,000, down from 40,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $79.1. About 460,475 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers Names Nathaniel Dalton CEO; 08/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Group Enters $385M Credit Facility; 29/05/2018 – AMG Doesn’t Expect Industrial Action to Have Material Impact on Commissioning of AMG Mineracao’s First Lithium Concentrate Processing Plant; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CRITERION CATALYST AND TECHNOLOGIES; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Healey Has Been Diagnosed With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis; 29/05/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC – NATHANIEL DALTON HAS ALSO BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SPENT-CATALYST RECYCLING PARTNERSHIP; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – AT THIS STAGE AMG DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 27/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Dutch metals group AMG temporarily shuts some Brazilian operations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield And Dodd Lc has invested 1.49% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Grassi Investment holds 1.8% or 116,500 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag invested in 0.16% or 36,725 shares. Van Eck Associate stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kepos Cap LP accumulated 66,030 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Acg Wealth invested 0.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Eagle Asset Inc, Florida-based fund reported 1.50M shares. Donaldson Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 11,190 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Grp Limited holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 201,481 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 22,911 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd stated it has 5,939 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Cadinha Company Llc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 429,475 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 921,742 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. Taylor David S also sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON. The insider Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11. Matthew Price also sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13,078 shares to 114,846 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 17,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,519 are held by Hartford Management. 4,954 were reported by Cubic Asset Management. Franklin Resources, California-based fund reported 2,517 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation reported 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Limited invested 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 66,679 shares in its portfolio. 5 were accumulated by Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd. Fifth Third National Bank accumulated 340 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd reported 3,968 shares. Tompkins has 0.04% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 1,350 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 3,550 shares. Arizona-based Ironwood Counsel Ltd Company has invested 0.59% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Cibc Markets Corp holds 0.01% or 6,892 shares.

