Bank Of Nova Scotia Cut Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holding by $326,625; Timpani Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) by $1.04 Million

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 1,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 11,880 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, down from 13,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $249.41. About 311,095 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) by 139.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 9,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 16,113 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $115.78. About 270,878 shares traded or 20.25% up from the average. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 07/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING CCMP TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN 14:34-14:35; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Fujimi Incorporated Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 23/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Trades Down After Lowering Production Guidance, Deferring Drilling; 19/04/2018 – CABOT, IFIS ARE SAID IN TALKS TO BUY ITALY DEBT COLLECTOR FBS; 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS CCMP TRANSACTIONS; 05/03/2018 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Doubles Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Intention to Distribute at Least 50 Percent of; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS, KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS

More notable recent Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Materials Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Present at the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Announces Legacy CMP Product Price Increase – GlobeNewswire” published on May 31, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Anticipate 10% Gains Ahead For FTXL – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petiq Inc by 33,032 shares to 22,851 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strategic Education by 3,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,086 shares, and cut its stake in Ingevity Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 2,913 shares. Brinker holds 0.02% or 4,106 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt accumulated 24,700 shares. 14,444 were accumulated by Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd. Comerica National Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,328 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability reported 1,784 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha reported 23,530 shares. Northern Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Sensato Invsts Limited Liability Co owns 7,300 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability reported 2,887 shares. Bard Assocs Incorporated has 8,092 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd holds 0% or 74 shares in its portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 4,496 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 11,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Montag A And holds 3,420 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 163,195 shares. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc owns 4,497 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bridgewater Lp stated it has 13,326 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Huntington National Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 2,027 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc owns 1,533 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited has invested 0.15% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 12,146 shares. The Colorado-based Cetera Advisors Limited has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Dubuque Retail Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Lateef Mngmt LP reported 126,265 shares stake. Cibc World reported 3,889 shares.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Martin Marietta sees growth potential as states bulk up infrastructure spending – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Materials Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Appoints New Member to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.