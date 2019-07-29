Bank Of Nova Scotia Cut Its Holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) as Share Price Rose; As Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Valuation Rose, Donald Smith & Company Has Lifted Its Stake by $3.84 Million

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 5,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,590 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 47,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $111.18. About 2.16M shares traded or 42.27% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 16/05/2018 – ALEXION PUBLISHES A SUPPLEMENT TO OFFER DOCUMENT ON RECOMMENDED; 25/05/2018 – WILSON THERAPEUTICS AB WTX.ST – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR ALEXION’S OFFER HAS BEEN EXTENDED UP TO AND INCLUDING 8 JUNE 2018, 3:00 P.M. CET; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Adds Alexion, Exits Zimmer Biomet: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s rare blood disorder drug succeeds in late-stage study; 26/04/2018 – $ALXN-1210 Ph3 Switch Study almost achieved statistical significance for superiority on primary endpoint; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Tender Offer Is Expected to Complete and the Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 20/04/2018 – Alexion Provides Statement on Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Decision in Brazil Involving Soliris(R) (Eculizumab); 20/04/2018 – $ALXN — Here is the official statement from Attorney General of the Union of Brazil “Soliris case was only the first to be tried by the STJ. Several other drugs in the same situation”; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY EPS $4.35-EPS $4.75; 15/03/2018 Alexion Announces Positive Top-Line Results Showing Successful Phase 3 Clinical Study of ALXN1210 in Complement Inhibitor

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 32.20M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10M, up from 30.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.47. About 1.61M shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has declined 1.04% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 29/03/2018 – ASANKO GOLD TO GET US$185M FROM GOLD FIELDS FOR 50% JV INTEREST; 22/03/2018 – KOPY GOLDFIELDS AB (PUBL) KOPY.ST – BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND IS PAID; 28/03/2018 – Guyana Goldfields Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS CEO SAYS ‘BIG IS NO LONGER BEAUTIFUL’ IN MINING; 12/03/2018 – Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Adds Golden Horseshoe to Congress Project; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields and Asanko Gold to Partner in a Joint Venture in Ghana at the Asanko Gold Mine; 08/03/2018 Biggest Ghana Mining Union Plans Protests Over Gold Fields Jobs; 29/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH ASANKO GOLD TO FORM A 50:50 INCORPORATED JOINT VENTURE; 04/04/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 14/05/2018 – GOLDFIELDS MONEY LTD GMY.AX – GOLDFIELDS MONEY LAUNCHES NEW BANKING PLATFORM

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 524,202 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $187.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 6,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda owns 6,837 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. City Holdg has 0% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 38 shares. Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk has invested 0.09% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.03% or 633,799 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council reported 48,230 shares. First Personal Financial invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Ftb Advsrs holds 0.04% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) or 3,690 shares. Private Advisor Gp has invested 0.01% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Swedbank has invested 0.47% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Huntington Fincl Bank owns 1,969 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Altrinsic Glob Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 65,000 shares or 0.41% of the stock.

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 15.05% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $479.87M for 12.99 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.01% negative EPS growth.