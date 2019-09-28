Bank Of Nova Scotia Continues to Hold Stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY); Voloridge Investment Management Has Lifted Apollo Coml Real Est Fin (ARI) Position by $2.62 Million

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI) by 659.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 145,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% . The institutional investor held 167,310 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, up from 22,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 703,696 shares traded. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has declined 0.84% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 29/05/2018 – HUNAN FRIENDSHIP & APOLLO COMMERCIAL 002277.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP FINANCIAL LEASING FIRM WORTH 1.0 BLN YUAN WITH PARTNERS; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q EPS 38c; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Declares Dividend of 46c; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 30/04/2018 – Apollo Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for May. 7-8; 14/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 43C, EST. 45C

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 115,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 13.05M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $949.07M, up from 12.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $81.08. About 830,571 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 11/05/2018 – RBC to provide financing for £2.2bn ZPG buyout; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Royal Bank of Canada $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN; IPT +Low 70s; 10/05/2018 – CAPREIT CAR_u.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$40 FROM C$38; 02/04/2018 – FIVE POINT HOLDINGS LLC FPH.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/03/2018 – RBC’s Mark Mahaney said that Snap’s work on its advertising marketplace and interface are necessary changes that could drive engagement; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – HERMES HRMS.PA : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 480 FROM EUR 440; 11/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 09/03/2018 – AFRICA OIL CORP AOIC.ST : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS FEEDBACK FROM SUPPLIERS LEADS TO BELIEVE CO HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTING TIGHTER COST CONTROL SINCE IPHONE 8 RAMP

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc by 6,476 shares to 11,929 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 8,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,254 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

More notable recent Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is BlackLine, Inc. (BL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Bloomberg.com published: “NYSE Dumps Bots for Humans to Make ETF Trading Smoother – Bloomberg” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance: Buy The Drop Of This 10.8%-Yielding REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces 2018 Dividend Income Tax Treatment – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.85, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold ARI shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 94.70 million shares or 11.78% more from 84.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited owns 79,600 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc has 455,525 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) for 265,367 shares. 303,431 were reported by Public Sector Pension Investment Board. Prudential Fin owns 625,348 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Macquarie Gp Limited reported 77,600 shares stake. Telemus Limited Liability owns 10,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 177,813 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 155,834 shares in its portfolio.