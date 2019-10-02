Bank Of Nova Scotia Continues to Hold Holding in Conocophillips (COP); Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Declined

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 29.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 232,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 546,525 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.15M, down from 779,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $106.34. About 3.96M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR; 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 15.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 153,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.28M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 4.57 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 17/04/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to drop in June -traders; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo -sources, data; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS IT WILL PURSUE ‘ALL AVAILABLE LEGAL AVENUES’ TO OBTAIN ‘FULL AND FAIR COMPENSATION’ FOR EXPROPRIATED ASSETS IN VENEZUELA; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo oil cargoes; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP in talks to take Conoco’s UK field in swap deal – Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.02% or 5,827 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Company holds 5,885 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invests Company Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Independent Inc stated it has 13,800 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Twin Capital holds 0.04% or 6,382 shares. Richard C Young & Company Ltd reported 115,273 shares. The Florida-based Naples Global Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Boston Family Office Limited Company holds 0.37% or 35,335 shares. Reilly Advisors Llc reported 0.02% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 409,472 shares. Factory Mutual Insur accumulated 0.61% or 508,000 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt invested in 252,624 shares. Arrow Financial reported 0.21% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Contravisory Inv Management Inc has invested 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Baldwin Mgmt Lc has invested 0.34% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725. 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 63,221 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $80.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 9,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 19.55 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $23.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 34,959 shares to 216,759 shares, valued at $17.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 3,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,267 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).