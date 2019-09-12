Bank Of Nova Scotia Boosted Kroger Co (KR) Holding By $663,726; Enstar Group (ESGR) Sentiment Is 1.58

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased Kroger Co (KR) stake by 11.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia acquired 31,606 shares as Kroger Co (KR)’s stock declined 17.28%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 309,630 shares with $6.72 million value, up from 278,024 last quarter. Kroger Co now has $20.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 24.65 million shares traded or 141.83% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – KROGER WILL RETAIN EXCLUSIVITY IN US CONDITIONAL ON IT MEETING MARKET SHARE TARGETS OR ORDERING AN AGREED NUMBER OF CFCS PER ANNUM; 23/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 15/03/2018 – KROGER CO – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 12.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – AIM: US HIGHLAND, RAISED $32M INVESTMENT FROM KROGER; 08/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Edge Up After Kroger Report — Consumer Roundup; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: HIGHER LABOR COSTS DROVE UP EXPENSES; 16/04/2018 – Tune into @PowerLunch at 1p ET: Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen will join @SaraEisen and @MelissaLeeCNBC; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Board Of Directors Approves $1 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization, Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award

Enstar Group Inc (ESGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.15, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 68 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 43 cut down and sold their positions in Enstar Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 12.66 million shares, down from 12.76 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Enstar Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 36 Increased: 51 New Position: 17.

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) stake by 34,959 shares to 216,759 valued at $17.50 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) stake by 53,060 shares and now owns 3.85 million shares. Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kroger Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Evaluating The Kroger Co.â€™s (NYSE:KR) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Kroger reports mixed results – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Kroger could become target of activist investor, analyst says – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kroger Earnings Preview: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Kroger Company (NYSE:KR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Kroger Company has $3000 highest and $25 lowest target. $27’s average target is 5.88% above currents $25.5 stock price. Kroger Company had 12 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Pivotal Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 29 by Bank of America. Pivotal Research upgraded the shares of KR in report on Friday, August 2 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Guggenheim. As per Wednesday, September 4, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity. $107,437 worth of stock was bought by SARGENT RONALD on Sunday, June 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Euclidean Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 76,596 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated accumulated 1.38 million shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs stated it has 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Advent Capital De invested in 0.01% or 15,000 shares. Bowling Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 65,946 shares. Dynamic Capital Management holds 2.58% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 23,850 shares. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 67.61 million were reported by Vanguard Group. Jpmorgan Chase & Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). First Business Serv invested in 23,304 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 61,507 shares. Hbk LP owns 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 16,611 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 34,750 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 193,076 shares. Pettee, a Connecticut-based fund reported 17,185 shares.

The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $189.05. About 26,417 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. holds 7.76% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited for 38,400 shares. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. owns 1.20 million shares or 6.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nfc Investments Llc has 5.06% invested in the company for 101,834 shares. The New York-based Beck Mack & Oliver Llc has invested 4.49% in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc., a California-based fund reported 82,018 shares.