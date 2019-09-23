Bank Of Nova Scotia Boosted Freeport (FCX) Stake By $1.65 Million; RICOH CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (RICOF) SI Decreased By 4.29%

RICOH CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RICOF) had a decrease of 4.29% in short interest. RICOF’s SI was 5.84 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.29% from 6.11 million shares previously. With 7,400 avg volume, 790 days are for RICOH CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RICOF)’s short sellers to cover RICOF’s short positions. It closed at $10.08 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased Freeport (FCX) stake by 72.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia acquired 235,028 shares as Freeport (FCX)’s stock declined 5.55%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 558,229 shares with $4.26 million value, up from 323,201 last quarter. Freeport now has $15.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 12.37 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS THERE IS RISK NEW CONTRACT OF WORK WITH INDONESIA GETS DELAYED DUE TO 2019 INDONESIA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS PARTIES `MOTIVATED’ TO REACH ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 12/04/2018 – Praxair Starts Up Gas Supply to New World-Scale Yara Freeport LLC Ammonia Plant; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Talks With Inalum, Freeport on Grasberg Sale Ongoing; 11/03/2018 – US Coast Guard: Imagery Available: Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescues 4 people 15 miles southeast of Freeport, Bahamas; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF PLANNED OPER. RATES FOR REMAINDER OF 2018, SALES VOLUMES FROM INDONESIA MINING EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 1.15 BLN POUNDS OF COPPER; 01/05/2018 – CHINA LNG BUYING MAY SURPASS JAPAN’S IN 2-3 YRS: FREEPORT CEO; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS HAVE NO IMPACT ON FREEPORT’S VALUATION OF ITS GRASBERG MINE – FREEPORT CEO; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS IT LOOKS FORWARD TO REACHING ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Freeport-McMoRan’s IDR at ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative

Ricoh Company, Ltd. engages in imaging and solutions, industrial products, and other businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.02 billion. The firm offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, laser printers, digital duplicators, and facsimiles; commercial printing products, such as production and wide format printers; and visual communication products comprising unified communication systems, projectors, and interactive whiteboards, as well as extensions/services for various printers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides a range of industrial products, including electronic devices, thermal media, manufacturing equipment, embedded motherboards and controllers, fonts, FA cameras and lenses, optical devices and units, security lenses, industrial inkjets, and digital binoculars; and consumer products, such as digital and spherical cameras, and watches.

Among 2 analysts covering Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Freeport-McMoRan has $18 highest and $1200 lowest target. $14’s average target is 34.62% above currents $10.4 stock price. Freeport-McMoRan had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuwave Invest Limited Liability Corp has 3,261 shares. 80,000 are owned by Cidel Asset. United Fire Group holds 0.04% or 10,000 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 206,886 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Koshinski Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Adams Natural Fund holds 177,100 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.06% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 285,267 shares. Tb Alternative Assets has 1.22% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 823,400 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc owns 11,036 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited holds 0% or 81,590 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kbc Gp Nv has 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 93,301 shares. Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Parkside Bancorporation & holds 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 2,977 shares.

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased Fortive Corp stake by 7,158 shares to 129,089 valued at $10.52 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Yum China Hldgs Inc stake by 8,504 shares and now owns 204,298 shares. Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) was reduced too.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. 172,000 shares were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C, worth $1.74M on Thursday, June 6. $524,340 worth of stock was bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L on Friday, June 7.