Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stock Price Declined While Baskin Financial Services Cut Its Stake; As Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Selkirk Management Has Cut Holding by $324,600

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% . The hedge fund held 6,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93 million, down from 6,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Alphabet Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $860.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $1235.02. About 640,578 shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has declined 0.96% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.96% the S&P500.

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 21,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 248,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.36M, down from 270,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.43. About 115,031 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Auto Abs Issued By Bank Of Nova Scotia; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO ACQUIRE A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD, FOR APPROXIMATELY C$130 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan’s Cathay Financial scraps plan to buy Bank of Nova Scotia’s Malaysia unit; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – PURCHASES UNDER BID MAY COMMENCE ON JUNE 4, 2018, AND WILL TERMINATE ON JUNE 3, 2019; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS BEEN `ADVOCATE’ OF CANADA MORTGAGE RULE CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – QewsNews: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK NAMES RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER BEGINS SPEECH AT ANNUAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO STILL `OPTIMISTIC’ ON MORTGAGE GROWTH FOR YEAR; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA SAYS ITS PERUVIAN SUBSIDIARY, SCOTIABANK PERU, REACHED AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO BUY A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $586.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,826 shares to 25,919 shares, valued at $12.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 14,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 10.37 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.