Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stock Declined While Cardinal Capital Management Has Increased Its Position; Redwood Capital Management Boosted Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holding by $1.60 Million

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.18 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.38. About 778,289 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – ADDING A SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN BYLAW WITH PROVISIONS; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.2% Position in Tenet; 26/03/2018 – TENET: GLENVIEW TO SUPPORT BOARD NOMINEES, PROPOSALS; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare Raises FY View To Cont Ops EPS $1.02-EPS $1.75; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – GLENVIEW WITHDRAWN PROPOSAL TO AMEND CO’S BYLAWS THAT WOULD ALLOW SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT WITHOUT A MEETING; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paid $630M to Purchase 15% Interest in USPI; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: THERMA BRIGHT TO TEST THERMAL THERAPY TECHNOLOGY WITH CBD AND THC FOR PAIN RELIEF AND ADDS DR. STEVEN BENNETT AND BRUNO MARUZZO AS STRATEGIC ADVISORS; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Marie Quintana Named Chief Marketing Officer; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – BOARD HAS TAKEN A SERIES OF ACTIONS TO STRENGTHEN COMPANY’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 982,383 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.77 million, up from 974,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56.42. About 449,150 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 17/05/2018 – UK DMO SAYS SCOTIABANK QUITS AS PRIMARY DEALER FOR UK GOVERNMENT DEBT; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS U.K. DISLOCATION WOULD NOT BE MATERIAL TO BANK; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of Nova Scotia $Bmark 3Y +80a, 3Y FRN L equiv; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK – BOARD APPOINTED SENIOR VP AND CHIEF ACCOUNTANT, RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Return on Equity 14.9%; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS DISPACEMENT ISSUES SHOULDN’T BE IGNORED; 04/04/2018 – UTILICO EMERGING MARKETS – ENTERED THREE YEAR UNSECURED £50 MLN MULTICURRENCY REVOLVING FACILITY DEAL WITH SCOTIABANK EUROPE MATURING ON 3 APRIL 2021; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK HIRES MARK MULRONEY FOR SR CAPITAL MKTS ROLE: GLOBE; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WASN’T EXPECTING B-20 IMPACT TO BE THAT SIGNIFICANT; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS ACQUISITIONS REMAIN PART OF BANK STRATEGY

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Cheap Stocks to Boost RRSP Returns – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: No-Deal Brexit More Likely – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Buy Opportunity: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Start Your TFSA Retirement Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Major Health Concern Could Wreak Havoc on the Cannabis Industryâ€™s Growth Potential – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Aurora Cannabis May Have Made a Big Mistake By Not Partnering With a Beverage Company – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Cronos Group Stock Stands Out in a Sea of Cannabis Sameness – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week In Cannabis: Linton Bullish On Canopy; Miley Cyrus, Sarah Silverman, Other Celebs Back Cannabis Company; Canada’s New R&D License; And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis Should Spend Latest Cash Infusion on Infusions of Its Own – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

