Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stake Maintained by Cardinal Capital Management Inc; Towle & Co Lifted Huntsman (HUN) Position by $5.23 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 982,383 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.77M, up from 974,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 288,403 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WASN’T EXPECTING B-20 IMPACT TO BE THAT SIGNIFICANT; 29/05/2018 – Noninterest Income Boosts Scotiabank’s Top Line — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES CANADIAN MORTGAGE GROWTH IN 3Q VS 2Q; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO OPTIMISTIC OF NAFTA DEAL BY APRIL OR MAY; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD FOR C$130M; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER ANNUAL MEETING; 12/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia C$2.25b 5Y Deposit Note at +84; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MARKET NEEDS TIME TO ABSORB MORTGAGE CHANGES; 05/03/2018 Till Capital Reports IG Copper Drill Campaign Underway at Malmyzh and Engagement of Scotiabank

Towle & Co increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 21.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 261,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.81M, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $23.54. About 863,671 shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S BOARD OKS RISE TO SHR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION UP TO; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Huntsman To Build New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CEO PETER HUNTSMAN SPEAKS IN SALT LAKE CITY INTERVIEW; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Paying $350M in All-Cash Transaction for Demile; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Sees Long-Term Adj Effective Tax Rate 23%-25%; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 81C; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Huntsman’s Outlook To Positive; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN SEES URETHANES UNIT GROWING FASTER THAN 6%-8% IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO BUY DEMILEC FROM SUN CAPITAL FOR $350M CASH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HUN shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 162.04 million shares or 2.13% less from 165.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Advsrs Limited Company invested in 12 shares. Brookstone Mgmt invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Salem Invest Counselors holds 0.52% or 278,468 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 41,996 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quantbot Ltd Partnership reported 61,618 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Maverick Limited holds 277,770 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 52,568 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0% or 292 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Capital accumulated 47,880 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. 120 were reported by Carroll Fincl Associates. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny has 0% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 5,285 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company holds 0% or 11,834 shares. Smithfield has invested 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity.

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Huntsman Corporation’s (NYSE:HUN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Signal Says Buy the Dip on Huntsman Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on March 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like Huntsman Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HUN) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Huntsman misses on Q2 earnings but free cash flow flies higher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Huntsman Corporation’s (NYSE:HUN) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks to Hold in Your TFSA for 50 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Stock Your Top Bank Pick for 2020? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “5 Stocks to Start Your TFSA Retirement Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of Nova Scotia Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 27, 2019.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12,295 shares to 332,516 shares, valued at $17.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 15,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,635 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).