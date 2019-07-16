Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Shareholder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Stake by $2.34 Million; Lindsell Train LTD Increased Its Ebay (EBAY) Holding by $851,000

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 0.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.87 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329.40 million, up from 8.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.99. About 5.91 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 44,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.72 million, down from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.13. About 486,161 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO ENDS PRESENTATION; 09/05/2018 – Scotiabank To Acquire 51% Of Banco Cencosud In Peru And Enter Into Partnership Agreement; 23/04/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES ON SALES PRACTICES: CEO; 04/04/2018 – UTILICO EMERGING MARKETS – ENTERED THREE YEAR UNSECURED £50 MLN MULTICURRENCY REVOLVING FACILITY DEAL WITH SCOTIABANK EUROPE MATURING ON 3 APRIL 2021; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES CANADIAN MORTGAGE GROWTH IN 3Q VS 2Q; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 2Q CET1 RATIO 12%, EST. 11.7%; 02/05/2018 – QewsNews: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK – BOARD APPOINTED SENIOR VP AND CHIEF ACCOUNTANT, RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 9.77 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 37,512 shares to 2.95M shares, valued at $160.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

