Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Shareholder Mawer Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Position by $2.88 Million; As Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) Market Value Rose, Nwi Management LP Increased Stake by $600,000

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 55,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 4.14 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217.19 million, down from 4.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 359,988 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 08/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA RAISES FIXED MORTGAGE RATES EFFECTIVE TODAY; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘GUARDEDLY OPTIMISTIC’ OF NAFTA AGREEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Scotiabank beats earnings expectations; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WAITING TO RECEIVE INDIVIDUAL REPORT FROM FCAC; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU, ENTER INTO; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO ACQUIRE A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD, FOR APPROXIMATELY C$130 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO STILL `OPTIMISTIC’ ON MORTGAGE GROWTH FOR YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $3,950 MLN VS $3,728 MLN

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $14.64. About 319,936 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 37,500 shares to 322,500 shares, valued at $8.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 810,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares J.P. Morgan Usd Emerg Mark Hh (EMB).

More notable recent TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Key Emerging-Market Stocks to Buy for Contrarian Investors – Investorplace.com” on January 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tracking John Paulson’s Paulson & Co. Portfolio – Q1 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Battered Telecom Stocks Wired for Significant Gains – Investorplace.com” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top-Ranked Emerging Market Stocks to Boost Portfolio Gains – Investorplace.com” published on May 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Telecom Argentina: Strong Economics, Little Debt And Undervalued With Catalyst Ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 26, 2015.

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of Nova Scotia Is Admitted To The Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of Nova Scotia: High Dividend Yield And Favorable Deposit And Asset Mix Make Buy Case – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Major Bank Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Baby Boomers: Build Your Nest Egg With 2 Titans – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of Nova Scotia declares C$0.85 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2018.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,912 shares to 379,397 shares, valued at $445.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 19,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64B for 9.45 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.