Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Shareholder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Cut Its Stake by $486.87 Million as Shares Declined; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Rose, Saybrook Capital Raised Stake by $495,010

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 9,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,567 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 billion, down from 36,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.27. About 393,297 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – Taiwan’s Cathay Financial scraps plan to buy Bank of Nova Scotia’s Malaysia unit; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA BNS.TO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT FINANCIALLY MATERIAL TO SCOTIABANK; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS DISPACEMENT ISSUES SHOULDN’T BE IGNORED; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO MCGUCKIN TO TAKE LEAVE FOR FAMILY ILLNESS; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TAKES `MULTI-PRONGED PROCESS’ ON TACKLING CYBER RISK; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘STILL DOING HOMEWORK’ ON BANKING POT COMPANIES; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 2Q CET1 RATIO 12%, EST. 11.7%; 27/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SCOTIABANK URUGUAY’S IDR AT ‘BBB+, UPGRADES VR; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank 2Q Net C$2.18B

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 5.54 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 9.98 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co by 8,100 shares to 104,550 shares, valued at $2.46B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl (NYSE:HON).

