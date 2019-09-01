Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Market Value Declined While Adell Harriman & Carpenter Cut by $486.87 Million Its Holding; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake Maintained by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 9,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 27,567 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47B, down from 36,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.21. About 916,329 shares traded or 25.41% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK HIRES MARK MULRONEY FOR SR CAPITAL MKTS ROLE: GLOBE; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN TORONTO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK `CONFIDENT’ IN PROTECTING CLIENTS FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK – BOARD APPOINTED SENIOR VP AND CHIEF ACCOUNTANT, RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SEES CYBERSECURITY AS KEY PRIORITY FOR INDUSTRY; 17/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COST-CUTTING A YEAR AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CANADA RETAIL HEAD SAYS MORTGAGE SALES ARE UP 6 PERCENT SO FAR THIS YEAR COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS HARD TO DISENTANGLE B-20 FROM HOUSING SLOWDOWN

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 54.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 39,700 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 112,400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.97M, up from 72,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 213,493 shares to 146,736 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 17,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,097 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceutical Splc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2,020 shares to 11,255 shares, valued at $1.61B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 36,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petro (NYSE:OXY).