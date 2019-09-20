Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Holding Raised by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Holder Brinker Capital Decreased Holding by $411,588

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 170,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 2.27 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122.10 million, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 51,416 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS REMAINS OPTMISTIC THAT NAFTA AGREEMENT WILL BE REACHED IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 05/03/2018 Till Capital Reports IG Copper Drill Campaign Underway at Malmyzh and Engagement of Scotiabank; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TRACKING ‘VERY WELL’ ON 2019 EXPENSE TARGET; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES TO SALES PRACTICES IN WAKE OF FCAC INVESTIGATION; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO REITERATES OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE VOLUME GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER SAYS NAFTA PRODUCED BENEFIT FOR 3 NATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 05/03/2018 – TILL HIRES SCOTIABANK EUROPE TO HELP WITH BUSINESS INITIATIVES; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Noninterest Income C$3.11B

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 3,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 91,387 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.22M, down from 95,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $119.5. About 4.61M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1.5% Position in Aptiv; 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 10/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – WARRANT EXERCISE PRICE WILL BE REDUCED TO $41.696 /SHARE FROM $41.764/SHARE; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 22/05/2018 – WildHorse at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan, Multrees, Newmark Knight Frank; 30/05/2018 – Ceridian to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Leaders Forum

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Violich Capital has 0.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alesco Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,928 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Redwood Invs Limited Liability Company accumulated 99,077 shares. 160,715 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Ins. Aviance Cap Ltd reported 1.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Agf Investments accumulated 1.56 million shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 4.54% or 72,702 shares. Peoples Financial Corp reported 16,655 shares. Brookmont Mgmt reported 3.09% stake. Condor Capital holds 0.27% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 15,319 shares. Davenport And Co Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.83% or 1.37 million shares. Madison Inc stated it has 0.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Caxton Associates LP reported 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Proffitt & Goodson Inc has invested 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hamel Assocs owns 50,920 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.35 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 25,214 shares to 62,203 shares, valued at $8.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 42,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan to get most of Deutsche Bank’s hedge fund business (updated) – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “How to Trade Bank of America Stock as It Approaches Resistance – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “J.P. Morgan Interbank Information Network® Grows to 300+ Banks – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Safety Net Stocks for the Looming Bear Market – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Top Stocks for September 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: No-Deal Brexit More Likely – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of Nova Scotia EPS beats by C$0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 69,774 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $95.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) by 34,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,797 shares, and cut its stake in Transalta Corp. (NYSE:TAC).