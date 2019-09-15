Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Holder Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding; Rothschild Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 33,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 621,090 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.82 million, up from 588,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 605,634 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 219,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 3.92M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $210.91 million, down from 4.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 1.27M shares traded or 70.17% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 17/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO ENDS PRESENTATION; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank chief executive optimistic NAFTA deal will be reached; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES ON SALES PRACTICES: CEO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COST-CUTTING A YEAR AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MARKET NEEDS TIME TO ABSORB MORTGAGE CHANGES; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Return on Equity 14.9%; 02/05/2018 – QewsNews: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CANADA RETAIL HEAD SAYS MORTGAGE SALES ARE UP 6 PERCENT SO FAR THIS YEAR COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 117.08 million shares or 1.23% more from 115.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer & Inc owns 61,140 shares. Legal And General Group Public Lc invested in 710,501 shares. Rothschild & Asset Management Us owns 621,090 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 0.02% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 69,738 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt L P, a California-based fund reported 7,067 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 4,993 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 875,077 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc reported 0% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Piedmont Invest Advsr invested in 16,151 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 293,655 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 0.01% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 169,023 shares. Pnc Gp accumulated 0% or 5,340 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd holds 0.14% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) or 2.19M shares. Eii Cap Management Inc holds 1.25% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) or 63,442 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.1% or 175,310 shares.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 175,035 shares to 385,965 shares, valued at $47.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 52,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,836 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $15.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 128,723 shares to 5.99M shares, valued at $477.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trimas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 174,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 978,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 10.38 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.