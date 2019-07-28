Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Holder Cardinal Capital Management Boosted Its Stake; As Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Rr Partners LP Has Decreased Its Holding

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 28,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.29M, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $66.64. About 1.82M shares traded or 32.96% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 6.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 10,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 974,783 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.89M, up from 964,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 326,731 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 02/04/2018 – TRANSCONTINENTAL – DEAL TO BE FINANCED WITH CASH ON HAND AND FULLY-COMMITTED FINANCING FROM CIBC AND SCOTIABANK PROVIDING TERM LOANS; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA BNS.TO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT FINANCIALLY MATERIAL TO SCOTIABANK; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms 6 Scotiabank Securitized Trm Auto Rcvbls Trst Rtgs; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN COMMENTS IN 2Q MEDIA CALL; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MARKET NEEDS TIME TO ABSORB MORTGAGE CHANGES; 17/05/2018 – Scotiabank quits as primary dealer of UK government debt – DMO; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘GUARDEDLY OPTIMISTIC’ OF NAFTA AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD FOR C$130M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett And Incorporated reported 5,110 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 11,994 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability, a Kansas-based fund reported 9,308 shares. Allstate stated it has 0.07% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Yorktown Management And Commerce Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 14,765 shares. Boys Arnold Comm invested in 4,151 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Com owns 1.14% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 129,100 shares. Icon Advisers Com holds 0.64% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) or 108,952 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo invested 0.03% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Caprock Group Inc Incorporated Inc reported 5,773 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Highlander Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 500 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Com owns 9,498 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 367,517 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. M&R Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 600 shares. Brookstone Cap, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,763 shares.

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 15.84% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.02 per share. LNC’s profit will be $473.48M for 7.12 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.35% EPS growth.

