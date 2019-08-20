Bank Of New York Mellon Trimmed Surmodics (SRDX) Position by $306,633; Morgan Stanley Holding in Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) Cut by $879,505

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 15,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 198,512 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12M, down from 214,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.62. About 19,183 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 7,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 156,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 163,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $628.41M market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.59. About 33,784 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 28.41% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS INC – TIMOTHY ARENS, VICE PRESIDENT OF CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT AND STRATEGY, WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Adj Loss/Shr 6c-Adj EPS 9c Vs. Previous Guidance of Adj Loss/Shr 20c-Adj EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q Net $1.53M; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 14/05/2018 – SURMODICS SEES 49C PER SHARE CHARGE TO 3Q EARNINGS; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Surmodics 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Loss/Shr 20c-Loss 35c Vs. Previous Guidance of Loss/Shr 45c-Loss 70c; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets From Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Pdt Solutions Portfolio; 08/05/2018 – Surmodics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets from Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Product Solutions Portfolio

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold SRDX shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 11.59 million shares or 1.91% less from 11.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 6,325 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 12,600 shares. Art Lc reported 7,195 shares stake. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% or 10,226 shares. California-based Los Angeles Capital Management Equity has invested 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). State Street has 489,022 shares. New York-based American Intll Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Voya Management Lc owns 17,367 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Rbf Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Sei Com reported 29,976 shares stake. Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc reported 15,427 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) or 31,768 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 199,494 shares.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 497,500 shares to 4.39 million shares, valued at $136.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 56,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Ameritas Invest Partners reported 1,246 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 1,000 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 19,168 shares. Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Aqr Capital Lc has 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). First Manhattan Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability reported 164,708 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 2,902 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 1,000 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 47,399 shares. American has invested 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 62,519 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Teton Advsr holds 29,633 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.