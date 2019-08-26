Bank Of New York Mellon Raised Stake in Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) as Shares Rose; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by $874,252 as Valuation Declined

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 87.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 14,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The hedge fund held 30,669 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 16,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 427,446 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions for $150M in Cash; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – ACQUISITION OF HIGHLAND WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – INTRODUCED ITS NEW 20/20 VISION TARGETS; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – SONOCO EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 BASE EARNINGS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $0.83 TO $0.89 PER DILUTED SHARE; 10/04/2018 – SONOCO’S PACT TO LEASE PHARMAPORT BULK SHIPPERS; 02/04/2018 – Sonoco Welcomes Robert C. Tiede as President and CEO; 04/04/2018 – $21.37 Billion Global Blister Packaging Market 2018-2023 with Bemis, Amcor, Sonoco Products and WestRock Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – COMPANY RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Sonoco Announces Partnership with Agricultural Company Harvest CROO Robotics; 12/04/2018 – Sonoco Completes Acquisition Of Highland Packaging Solutions

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 18,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 645,661 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.26M, up from 627,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Genesee & Wyoming Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $110.59. About 464,826 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo LP owns 28,022 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Raymond James Fin Service Advsr owns 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 4,243 shares. Hexavest stated it has 1,242 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks reported 3,990 shares. Jacobs & Com Ca stated it has 24,197 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) or 64,300 shares. Sei owns 0.04% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 151,219 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp invested in 293,357 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 153,503 shares. Swiss National Bank reported 106,450 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 20,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Scopus Asset Mgmt LP has 461,100 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.28% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR).

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 18,441 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $414.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Select Dividend Etf (DVY) by 49,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 13,035 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.03% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Synovus stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 6,453 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 25,874 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.04% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Foster & Motley reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Ftb holds 9,391 shares. Advisor Prtn Lc holds 6,464 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 21,356 are held by Essex Service Inc. Rowland Com Counsel Adv reported 60,469 shares stake. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Hallmark Capital Inc has 0.21% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). 14,429 are owned by Ent Fincl Serv.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 8,672 shares to 26,005 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 352,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 385,421 shares, and cut its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR).