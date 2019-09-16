Bank Of New York Mellon Position in Williams Cos (WMB) Has Raised by $13.89 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Btim Stake in Teradata Del Com (TDC) Has Lifted by $1.05 Million

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 496,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 10.72M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $300.72M, up from 10.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 5.92M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17

Btim Corp increased its stake in Teradata Corp Del Com (TDC) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 30,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 748,350 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.83M, up from 718,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.76. About 887,655 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 04/04/2018 – Phenom People Announces Speakers for First Annual IAMPHENOM Conference; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q REV. $520.0M TO $530.0M, EST. $522.4M; 08/03/2018 – TERADATA NAMES MARTYN ETHERINGTON CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees FY EPS 58c-EPS 64c; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Analytics; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Rev $520M-$530M; 27/03/2018 – Overstock.com Uses Teradata Path Analysis to Boost its Customer Journey Analytics; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 17C TO 19C, EST. 32C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio, a Washington-based fund reported 3.20M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 137,267 shares. Harvest Fund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 32.86 million shares or 9.16% of all its holdings. Beach Inv Limited Liability Corp has 17,360 shares. Pension Serv holds 1.07 million shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 67,376 shares. Cap Inv Advsrs Ltd invested in 66,402 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Hollencrest Cap stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 200,400 are held by 1832 Asset Management L P. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). United Capital Fin Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 13.35 million are held by Bancorp Of America De. Citigroup holds 1.42 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Spectrum holds 10,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 23.03M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 was made by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. $94,400 worth of stock was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $366.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 638,147 shares to 658,944 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 582,345 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $347,603 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold TDC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 109.67 million shares or 1.88% less from 111.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Huntington Bank reported 1,622 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 6,990 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc reported 1,347 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Ftb Advsr owns 448 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 103,679 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.16 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 12,302 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 212,622 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 167,289 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 541,059 shares. California-based Covington Mngmt has invested 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Hightower Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,859 shares.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 10,735 shares to 637,530 shares, valued at $87.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 6,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,326 shares, and cut its stake in Hff Inc (NYSE:HF).

