Bank Of New York Mellon Position in Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Increased by $649,605; As Regional Management (RM) Share Price Declined, Panagora Asset Management Increased Its Holding

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Regional Management Corp (RM) by 53.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 25,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 46,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Regional Management Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.08. About 56,214 shares traded or 6.31% up from the average. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 21/03/2018 – StandChart: Judy Hsu Named Regional CEO, ASA from June 1; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S APPOINTS MARTIN FERNANDEZ ROMERO AS NEW REGIONAL HEAD FOR LATIN AMERICA; 20/03/2018 – JND eDiscovery Appoints David Hanika as Regional Vice President; 12/04/2018 – QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region; 22/05/2018 – WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LTD – ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER HAS BEEN DISCONTINUED AND CONSEQUENTLY JOHN DIXON WILL LEAVE GROUP; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 12/03/2018 – Olympic Steel Announces Promotion of Thomas Sacco to Regional Vice President; 22/03/2018 – Denihan Hospitality Strengthens Senior Team with Promotion of Gul Goknar Turkmenoglu to Regional Vice President of Operations; 21/03/2018 – StandChart: Ms Marrs is Regional CEO, ASA and CEO, Commercial and Private Banking; 01/05/2018 – Regional Management 1Q EPS 72c

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 11,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% . The institutional investor held 499,954 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.53M, up from 488,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Insight Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 307,696 shares traded or 40.96% up from the average. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 10.93% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Insight Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSIT); 23/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES BOOSTS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 30/04/2018 – Insight Helps Enterprises of All Sizes Navigate to Cloud-based Windows 10; 15/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference May 24

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold NSIT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 33.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 34.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Liability Corp reported 197,839 shares stake. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 13,300 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 138,143 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.05% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Secor Cap Advsrs LP accumulated 21,649 shares. Principal Financial Gru Inc reported 308,831 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 33,491 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 469,365 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 9,490 shares. Pillar Pacific Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 9,980 shares. Euclidean Tech Mgmt Lc stated it has 38,933 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership owns 38,818 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc stated it has 32,502 shares.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 28,969 shares to 603,920 shares, valued at $11.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 100,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,702 shares, and cut its stake in National Commerce Corp.

More notable recent Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Insight Enterprises, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Insight Enterprises, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NSIT’s PIPE Deal Will Cost Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insight Enterprises Updates Its Forecast With PCM Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. Another trade for 29,220 shares valued at $792,739 was made by BASSWOOD PARTNERS – L.L.C. on Thursday, August 8. 5,000 shares valued at $129,950 were bought by Beck Robert William on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold RM shares while 31 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 10.00 million shares or 0.99% more from 9.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 34,702 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 543 shares stake. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech has 0% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 8,826 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 72,296 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 8,001 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 816 are owned by Tower Research Ltd Com (Trc). Sterling Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). 91,432 are held by Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Citadel Advsr Lc stated it has 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 164,056 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp owns 14,244 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Morgan Stanley invested in 1,559 shares or 0% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 34,156 shares.

More notable recent Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Telaria, Inc. (TLRA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Regional Management Corp. Announces Appointment of Robert W. Beck as New Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Regional Management Corp. Announces the Retirement of Chief Financial Officer Don Thomas – Business Wire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Performing Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Regional Management (RM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 08, 2019.