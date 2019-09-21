Bank Of New York Mellon Lowered Repligen (RGEN) Holding by $7.11 Million as Market Valuation Rose; River Road Asset Management Boosted Its Stake in Lkq (LKQ) as Valuation Declined

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 865,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2.46M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.41M, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.79. About 4.21M shares traded or 47.25% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 83,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 532,079 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.73M, down from 615,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $81.79. About 773,701 shares traded or 4.47% up from the average. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $366.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univar Inc by 96,367 shares to 553,909 shares, valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 52,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Apergy Corp.

Analysts await Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RGEN’s profit will be $10.31 million for 102.24 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Repligen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 43.72 million shares or 9.91% more from 39.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loomis Sayles And LP has 0.05% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Millennium Mgmt Lc accumulated 24,135 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Awm Com has invested 1.99% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Marco Investment Mngmt Lc owns 2,675 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 9,533 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability stated it has 210,569 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De invested 0% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Pdt Prtn Lc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Advisors Preferred stated it has 450 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 1.16% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). 8,867 are held by Amalgamated Bankshares. 515,524 are owned by 12 West Mgmt L P. Macquarie Ltd reported 985,047 shares stake. Benin Mngmt Corporation holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited holds 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 4,500 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 223,376 shares. Albert D Mason Incorporated holds 0.79% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 39,585 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.29% or 107,970 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De has 968,535 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cap owns 8.79M shares. Zebra Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.15% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Professional Advisory invested 1.85% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Northern Trust Corp reported 3.75 million shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.01% or 116,579 shares. Ameritas Prns Inc invested in 0.01% or 5,893 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 497 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability has 16,340 shares.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $5.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 459,286 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $24.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 365,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 683,366 shares, and cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP).