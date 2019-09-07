Bank Of New York Mellon Lifted Position in Hillenbrand (HI); 21Vianet Group (VNET) Shareholder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Lifted Stake by $6.27 Million as Stock Declined

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 119.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 895,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04M, up from 746,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.43. About 149,381 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group Adds Yao Li to the Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7; 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS; 12/03/2018 – Correct: 21Vianet 4Q Net 18c/ADS; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 12/03/2018 21VIANET GROUP INC VNET.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BLN TO RMB 3.35 BLN; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Adjuseted Net 1c/AD

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 7,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.59 million, up from 993,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.96. About 339,402 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 23/03/2018 – Hillenbrand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND RAISING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q NET REV. $452.2M, EST. $432.3M

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 110,981 shares to 117,327 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmet (NYSE:TKC) by 221,010 shares to 49,751 shares, valued at $267,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 10,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,484 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold HI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.95 million shares or 0.06% less from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Limited, Wisconsin-based fund reported 20,082 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has 0.01% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Price T Rowe Md reported 805,305 shares stake. Bernzott reported 2.53% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Guggenheim Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) or 112,267 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 167,303 shares. Channing Cap Mngmt Limited has 1.01M shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. S&Co has 0.02% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 5,000 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 73,958 shares. Qs Investors Lc owns 111 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 128 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0.01% or 1.00M shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd accumulated 0% or 189,317 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs has invested 0.02% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) or 4,000 shares.