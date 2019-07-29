Bank Of New York Mellon Lifted Its Position in Dynex Capital (DX) as Stock Price Declined; Litespeed Management Position In Bunge Limited (BG) Was Has Raised

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dynex Capital Inc (DX) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 50,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 366,821 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 316,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Dynex Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $417.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 179,458 shares traded. Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) has declined 9.24% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical DX News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. TREASURY YIELDS FALL AFTER CHINA UNVEILS ADDITIONAL TARIFFS ON U.S. GOODS, 10-YEAR YIELDS DOWN 3 BPS AT 2.75 PCT US10YT=RR; 17/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Time to short the Nasdaq?; 02/05/2018 – Dynex Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 16/03/2018 DYNEX CAPITAL – EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT MAJORITY VOTING IN UNCONTESTED ELECTIONS OF DIRECTORS, BEGINNING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 12/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nothing special about euro zone or U.S. equities anymore; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dynex Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DX); 29/03/2018 – DYNEX POWER ANNOUNCES 2017 RESULTS

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 974,612 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 13/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 13; 17/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 17; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Posts $120M 1Q Negative Mark-To-Market on Forward Oilseed Crushing Contracts; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 20/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 20; 21/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 21; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS SAID TO TAKE ACTIVE STAKE IN BUNGE; 26/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 26; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 19

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bunge Has A Few Potential Catalysts In The Near Term – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bunge, BP in talks over Brazil sugar, ethanol JV – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 424,663 shares. 519,015 were accumulated by Becker Cap Mgmt. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 6,700 are owned by Hilltop Hldgs. Colrain Capital Lc holds 4.97% or 79,900 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership owns 102,144 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling invested in 1.67% or 182,026 shares. 918,600 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited holds 80 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 54 were reported by Delta Asset Management Lc Tn. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 84,668 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Co has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Sarasin & Prtnrs Llp reported 55,000 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. $2.00 million worth of stock was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16 million worth of stock. Shares for $1.01 million were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.00, from 2.81 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold DX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.34 million shares or 24.82% more from 29.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset Inc owns 58,780 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) or 73,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 14,367 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 45,521 shares. Loomis Sayles & Communications LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Hightower Limited Com holds 0% or 11,000 shares. Sei Investments Communications reported 6,527 shares. State Street Corp reported 0% stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.07% invested in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Asset One Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Citadel Ltd Liability Company accumulated 451,536 shares. Regions Financial Corp accumulated 795 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) for 1,205 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) for 22,919 shares.

More notable recent Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend for June 2019 and Announces Implementation of Reverse Stock Split – Business Wire” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dynex Capital, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Dynex Capital, Inc. Announces Schedule for Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs QIAGEN QIAstat-Dx in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dynex Capital, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 236,259 shares to 3.15M shares, valued at $116.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 306,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).