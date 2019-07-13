Bank Of New York Mellon Lifted Its Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Holding; Granahan Investment Management Lowered Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Stake By $2.69 Million

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) stake by 15.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 65,699 shares as Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)’s stock declined 1.04%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 367,722 shares with $15.37 million value, down from 433,421 last quarter. Rush Enterprises now has $1.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 155,990 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 9.69% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHB); 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 14/03/2018 Rush Enterprises, Inc. Increases Stk Repurchase Program by $35 M; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B; 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHA); 10/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results; 17/05/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES, PASSING OF FOUNDER W. MARVIN RUSH; 17/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports the Passing of Its Founder W. Marvin Rush

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) stake by 5.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp acquired 30,913 shares as Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC)’s stock rose 11.54%. The Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 546,825 shares with $16.98 million value, up from 515,912 last quarter. Altra Industrial Motion Corp now has $2.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 425,046 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – COMBINED CO WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY ALTRA’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CEO CARL CHRISTENSON, CHRISTIAN STORCH TO REMAIN CFO; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE, ALTRA SAY EXPECT PRICE INCREASES TO OFFSET POTENTIALLY HIGHER INPUT COSTS OF STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO WITH 4 OPERATING COS FROM FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION AND SPECIALTY PLATFORM; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.36 TO $2.49; 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 07/03/2018 – Fortive To Sell 4 A&S Companies To Altra Industrial In A Deal Valued At $3 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Announces Agreement to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses with Altra Industrial Motion Corp

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AIMC) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 28% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What does Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AIMC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 642,849 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles And L P. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.04% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Company reported 3.34M shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Wasatch Advsrs Inc holds 2.95M shares or 1% of its portfolio. Swiss State Bank has 111,600 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 441,579 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.06% or 208,030 shares. Ww Invsts has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Petrus Lta invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Brinker Inc owns 0.04% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 31,530 shares. 3,141 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Lc. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 91,931 shares. American Intl Inc invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). State Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) stake by 117,763 shares to 4.35M valued at $857.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) stake by 198,819 shares and now owns 1.46M shares. Cia Energetica De (NYSE:CIG) was reduced too.

More notable recent Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Childrenâ€™s Place Inc. (PLCE) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Family Feud Continues Over Estate Left By The Founder Of Rush Enterprises – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.