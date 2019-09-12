Bank Of New York Mellon Increases Stake in Rayonier (RYN); Nucor (NUE) Shareholder State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Boosted Position by $1.34 Million

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 70,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.32 million, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.22. About 5,671 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 36.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 24,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 91,919 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.06 million, up from 67,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 55,037 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 09/04/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Completes Final Shipment for U.S. Air Force Contract; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: QUOTAS OR TARIFFS WILL BE DETERMINED BY NAFTA TALKS; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Total Tons Shipped to Outside Customers Up 6%; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Believe There Is Significant Optimism in Steel End-Use Markets; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 17/04/2018 – Nucor Executive Vice Pres Jim Darsey to Retire; Craig Feldman to Be Promoted; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Earnings Up Significantly Compared With 1Q; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Steel Mills Segment Performance Improved vs 1Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24,475 are held by Williams Jones Assoc Limited. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 374,504 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt stated it has 7,503 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.07% stake. 883,951 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability. Ameriprise Inc reported 4.79 million shares. Biltmore Wealth holds 0.29% or 10,581 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 24,463 shares. Nomura owns 18,890 shares. Hills State Bank & reported 20,045 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank reported 7,612 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ellington Management Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,300 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.05% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Vident Invest Advisory Lc reported 11,975 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Twin Cap Management stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 19,585 shares to 13,052 shares, valued at $478,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $366.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital Senior Living Corp (NYSE:CSU) by 96,537 shares to 26,053 shares, valued at $131,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold RYN shares while 70 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 104.42 million shares or 0.30% less from 104.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leavell Inv Mngmt invested in 62,905 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Bollard Gp Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 250,884 shares. St Germain D J Incorporated stated it has 614,663 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 155,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Us National Bank & Trust De holds 10,129 shares. 62,476 are owned by First Tru Ltd Partnership. Commonwealth Bancorp Of has 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 15,600 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 272,060 shares. Montgomery Investment stated it has 0.9% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards has 0.04% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 15,941 shares. Zeke Ltd Co holds 24,088 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Grisanti Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America has 46,899 shares.

