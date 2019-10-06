Bank Of New York Mellon Increased Holding in Plantronics (PLT) as Stock Declined; Savant Capital Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) Raised as Stock Value Rose

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Plantronics Inc (PLT) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 15,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 478,957 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.74M, up from 463,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Plantronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $35.23. About 192,639 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS INTRODUCES PLANTRONICS PARTNER PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Plantronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 66C TO 78C; 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM FOR $2B; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF DEAL CONSIDERATION WITH CASH ON HAND AND APPROXIMATELY $1.375 BLN IN NEW, FULLY-COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to buy video conferencing gear maker Polycom for $2 bln; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS REAFFIRMS FINL OUTLOOK

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 24.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 1,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 8,240 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, up from 6,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $233.59. About 1.60 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 1,811 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc, Washington-based fund reported 1.70 million shares. Exchange Mgmt owns 3,621 shares. Blb&B Advsrs reported 27,099 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). West Coast Fincl Limited reported 25,126 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cordasco Financial stated it has 25 shares. Waters Parkerson & accumulated 0.03% or 1,559 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assoc reported 0.04% stake. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,845 shares. Lbmc Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,298 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 0.22% or 139,854 shares. 12,871 are owned by Buckingham Asset Mgmt. Chemung Canal Tru Company stated it has 0.12% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

