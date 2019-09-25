Bank Of New York Mellon Has Upped Methode Electronics (MEI) Holding; Timucuan Asset Management Holding in Dolby Laboratories Com (DLB) Has Raised by $1.87 Million

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 21,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 641,229 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.32M, up from 619,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Methode Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 4,085 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS, REPORTS CFO CHANGE; 15/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference May 23; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics CFO John Hrudicka Resigns; 22/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Names Ronald Tsoumas CFO; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 24/05/2018 – JSE: MEI – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO CONTINUE AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Methode Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEI); 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – RONALD TSOUMAS, CURRENTLY METHODE’S CONTROLLER AND TREASURER, HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SUCCEED HRUDICKA; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (DLB) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 29,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.85 million, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $62.32. About 17,971 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q REV. $301.4M, EST. $300.3M; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Rev $301.4M; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Net $70.6M; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees FY Rev $1.165B-$1.185B; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Techn; 17/04/2018 – JINYI TO OPEN 20 DOLBY CINEMA LOCATIONS IN CHINA OVER 4 YRS; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 78C

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $366.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu (NYSE:LYB) by 104,193 shares to 3.26M shares, valued at $280.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 351,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.14M shares, and cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings.

More notable recent Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “51 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Methode Acquires Grakon NYSE:MEI – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2018. More interesting news about Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend NYSE:MEI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More notable recent Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dolby Laboratories Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Dolby Laboratories, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLB) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Modern Workplaces: Dolby Laboratories offers its workers these perks – San Francisco Business Times” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dolby Laboratories Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Stock Gained 63% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold DLB shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 55.53 million shares or 1.37% more from 54.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Llc reported 5,867 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Group holds 5,116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Disciplined Growth Investors Incorporated Mn reported 1.39 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.03% or 251,730 shares. Northern Trust owns 346,013 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 1,509 shares. 157,428 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Lc. Pettee Investors invested 0.5% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 3,428 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 79,575 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 7,998 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 2,100 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 4,541 shares or 0% of its portfolio.