Bank Of New York Mellon Has Upped Its Manulife Financial (MFC) Holding; Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Sentiment Is 1.1

Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 113 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 103 cut down and sold stakes in Nabors Industries LTD. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 291.67 million shares, down from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nabors Industries LTD in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 75 Increased: 76 New Position: 37.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and rig services. The company has market cap of $798.94 million. The firm offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services; and It provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that provides data collection services to gas and oil exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rigÂ’s real-time performance and offers daily reporting for drilling operations; and DRILLSMART software that allows the drilling system to adapt to operating parameters and drilling conditions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides measurement while drilling systems and services; makes and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment; and offers well-site services, such as engineering, transportation and disposal, construction, maintenance, well logging, directional drilling, data collection, and other support services.

Analysts await Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Nabors Industries Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% EPS growth.

Covalent Partners Llc holds 3.65% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. for 556,480 shares. Cooperman Leon G owns 9.48 million shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elm Ridge Management Llc has 1.91% invested in the company for 746,226 shares. The Texas-based Mitchell Group Inc has invested 1.86% in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 5.59 million shares.

The stock increased 1.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 10.15M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500.