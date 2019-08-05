Bank Of New York Mellon Has Lifted Pennymac Mortgage Investment (PMT) Holding by $4.74 Million; Stock Rose; As Wabtec (WAB) Valuation Rose, Oppenheimer & Company Boosted Holding by $426,393

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 5,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 56,729 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 50,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 1.56 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Wabtec; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pennymac Mortgage Investment (PMT) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 237,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.90% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.20 million, up from 883,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Pennymac Mortgage Investment for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.94. About 1.21 million shares traded or 25.53% up from the average. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has risen 14.62% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PMT News: 28/03/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 PennyMac Selects Nordis Technologies as Its Print/Mail Partner; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Catalyst Biosciences, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trus; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr Book Value/Share $20.24 at March 31; 22/04/2018 – DJ PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMT); 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr 1Q EPS 35c; 23/04/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST-PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF SECURED TERM NOTES IN TOTAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $450 MLN TO BE ISSUED BY INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY; 24/04/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 8 Days; 16/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PMT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19.5 FROM $18.5

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,311 shares to 18,078 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Ozk by 16,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,585 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520 worth of stock or 8,000 shares.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate (AGG) by 12,361 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $191.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 4,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,088 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Mid (VOE).