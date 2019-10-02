Bank Of New York Mellon Has Lifted Its Amc Entertainment Hlds (AMC) Stake; CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD ORDINARY SH (CHGCF) Shorts Increased By 46.67%

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased Amc Entertainment Hlds (AMC) stake by 7.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp acquired 48,148 shares as Amc Entertainment Hlds (AMC)’s stock declined 19.58%. The Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 691,735 shares with $6.45 million value, up from 643,587 last quarter. Amc Entertainment Hlds now has $1.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $10.24. About 1.69 million shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 04/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment To Open First Theater in Riyadh on April 18; 17/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS WITH THIS INVESTMENT, DAI-ICHI LIFE WOULD APPOINT ONE NOMINEE DIRECTOR ON BOARD OF UNION AMC; 05/04/2018 – AMC to open first Saudi cinema for 35 years; 09/04/2018 – Michael Bolton Presents ‘American Dream: Detroit,’ a Love Letter From Motor City Legends Chronicling the Greatest Urban Turnaround in American History, in Cinemas Nationwide May 15 Only; 22/03/2018 – ‘The Karate Kid’ Returns to the Big Screen With a Sneak Preview of YouTube Red’s Original Series Reboot ‘Cobra Kai,’ in Cinemas; 23/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC – AMC BOARD DOES EXPECT TO SELECT A NEW CHAIRMAN FROM WITHIN ITS RANKS SHORTLY; 22/03/2018 – S.I. Advance: Exclusive: AMC Theatre to open in Staten Island Mall; 07/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.38B; 10/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 13 Days

CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CHGCF) had an increase of 46.67% in short interest. CHGCF’s SI was 445,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 46.67% from 303,600 shares previously. It closed at $64.05 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold AMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 45.91 million shares or 1.18% less from 46.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coatue Management Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Mittleman Brothers Ltd Co invested 17.93% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Citadel Advsr Lc reported 241,346 shares. Campbell Communications Inv Adviser Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 78,349 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability holds 0% or 9,805 shares. Bbt Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 11,665 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The owns 34,771 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 260,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lapides Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.11% or 258,000 shares. 5,500 are held by Park Circle. 179,054 were accumulated by Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 6,333 shares. Maverick Limited has 235,890 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited owns 31,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering AMC Entertainment Hldgs (NYSE:AMC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AMC Entertainment Hldgs has $20 highest and $1300 lowest target. $15.67’s average target is 53.03% above currents $10.24 stock price. AMC Entertainment Hldgs had 5 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Bank of America. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. FBR Capital upgraded the shares of AMC in report on Monday, April 8 to “Buy” rating.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased Southside Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SBSI) stake by 39,775 shares to 456,738 valued at $14.79M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Penumbra Inc stake by 2,162 shares and now owns 117,997 shares. Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) was reduced too.

