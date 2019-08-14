Bank Of New York Mellon Has Lifted Canadian Natl Railway Co (CNI) Holding by $617,927; As Gartner (IT) Stock Value Declined, Bares Capital Management Has Increased Position by $6.56 Million

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gartner Inc. (IT) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 43,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The hedge fund held 2.36 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358.58 million, up from 2.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gartner Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $128.56. About 803,251 shares traded or 94.35% up from the average. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 25/05/2018 – Gartner Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Jumio Named a Representative Vendor by Gartner in 2018 Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Corroboration; 15/05/2018 – Liqid Recognized as a 2018 Cool Vendor in Cloud Infrastructure by Gartner for Composable Infrastructure Technologies; 26/04/2018 – Excelero Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Storage Technologies by Gartner; 16/05/2018 – Uniken Named a Cool Vendor in Identity and Access Management by Gartner; 26/04/2018 – CA Technologies Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools for Second Consecutive Year; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: 1Q PC Shipments Reflected Inventory Carryover From 4; 11/04/2018 – GARTNER: SAYS HP, LENOVO & DELL ACCOUNTED FOR 56.9% OF PCS; 10/05/2018 – Kuebix Founder Dan Clark to Help Companies Optimize Their Inbound Freight at the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 24/05/2018 – ManageEngine Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Client Management Tools

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canadian Natl Railway Co (CNI) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 6,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 914,922 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.87M, up from 907,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Canadian Natl Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $93.8. About 962,718 shares traded or 26.56% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 120,441 shares to 582,821 shares, valued at $15.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 809,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd accumulated 146,047 shares or 0.14% of the stock. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Summit Creek Ltd Com owns 1,420 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 23 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 17,226 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 2.21 million are held by Morgan Stanley. Hsbc Public Ltd Company owns 0.02% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 66,774 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 9,437 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company, Japan-based fund reported 6,358 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 98,989 shares. Westpac Bk Corp owns 6,354 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc holds 0% or 27,031 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Lp holds 0.03% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) or 11,400 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.25 million activity.