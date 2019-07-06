Bank Of New York Mellon Has Increased Perkinelmer (PKI) Holding; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Increased Brown (BF.B) Stake by $2.78 Million

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (PKI) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 12,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 814,309 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.47 million, up from 802,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Perkinelmer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $98.46. About 442,752 shares traded. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has risen 15.34% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Rates PerkinElmer’s Senior Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q Rev $644M; 19/04/2018 – DJ PerkinElmer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKI); 10/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Appoints James Mock As Chief Financial Officer; 09/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 02/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC PKI.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $86; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC – ANDY WILSON WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY AS AN ADVISOR FOR AN INTERIM PERIOD; 23/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Acquires Shanghai Spectrum Instruments Co., Ltd; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER NAMES JAMES MOCK AS CFO

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 53,521 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 789,402 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.67 million, up from 735,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.16. About 551,039 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.A); 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Lawson Whiting to Succeed Vargas as CEO; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sees FY18 Split-Adjusted EPS of $1.43 to $1.48; 30/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO to retire at year’s end; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sales Beat Expectations As American Whiskey Continues Rapid Growth — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Dividend of 15.8c

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS) by 139,161 shares to 711,512 shares, valued at $30.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 23,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47M shares, and cut its stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold PKI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 104.21 million shares or 1.03% less from 105.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Finance Ltd Llc owns 7,406 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Platinum Invest Mgmt Ltd has 0.06% invested in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Raymond James Assocs holds 0% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) or 22,031 shares. Texas-based Holt Advsr Limited Liability Dba Holt Prns LP has invested 0.08% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.3% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Adirondack Tru Company has 0.01% invested in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) for 125 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 126,034 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.02% or 16,700 shares. Leavell Investment Management Inc has invested 0.02% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Kistler holds 0% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) or 95 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 8,506 shares. Cibc Asset has 9,383 shares. Geode Cap Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.59 million shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 0% invested in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) for 470 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Company owns 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $672,645 activity. Another trade for 5,601 shares valued at $524,371 was made by Barrett Peter on Wednesday, February 13.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 6,730 shares to 48,845 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New Com (NYSE:KEY) by 64,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,000 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).