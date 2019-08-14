Bank Of New York Mellon Has Decreased Vonage Holdings (VG) Holding by $1.04 Million as Valuation Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Usa Financial Portformulas Lifted Position

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 103,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 2.56 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.67 million, down from 2.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Vonage Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 1.58 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1322.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 36,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,423 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 2,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 7.99M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 43,700 shares to 301,704 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 155,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Llc invested in 293,500 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 82,865 shares. Quantbot Techs LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). 184,923 were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 75,738 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 24,534 shares. Raymond James Advisors owns 140,880 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). International Gru reported 167,044 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Sei Investments reported 0.02% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 1.67 million shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 5,139 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0% or 952,236 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bsw Wealth Partners has 10,400 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas stated it has 60,880 shares. M Hldgs Securities invested in 11,244 shares. National Pension stated it has 1.90 million shares. Franklin Res owns 0.78% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13.18 million shares. Bancorp Pictet Cie (Asia) has 1.17% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 22,089 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv accumulated 12,805 shares. The Illinois-based Nadler Financial Gru Incorporated has invested 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 8,582 are owned by Johnson Finance Grp. Van Hulzen Asset Lc stated it has 100,814 shares or 3.01% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc stated it has 0.99% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ruffer Llp invested in 14.64% or 5.13 million shares. Tig Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 71,368 shares. Schroder Investment Management Gru owns 1.42 million shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited invested in 0.26% or 102,231 shares.