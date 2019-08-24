Bank Of New York Mellon Has Decreased Neogen (NEOG) Stake; Buckle (BKE)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Buckle Inc (BKE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 73 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 61 cut down and sold equity positions in Buckle Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 31.94 million shares, down from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Buckle Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 42 Increased: 49 New Position: 24.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased Neogen Corp (NEOG) stake by 1.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 9,693 shares as Neogen Corp (NEOG)’s stock rose 18.86%. The Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 662,983 shares with $38.05M value, down from 672,676 last quarter. Neogen Corp now has $3.64B valuation. The stock decreased 3.04% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.61. About 135,927 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M; 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neogen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOG); 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C; 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations

Rk Asset Management Llc holds 2.1% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. for 116,643 shares. Sprott Inc. owns 220,000 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Euclidean Technologies Management Llc has 0.88% invested in the company for 50,895 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.65% in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, a Germany-based fund reported 27,019 shares.

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company has market cap of $887.12 million. The firm markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It has a 9.39 P/E ratio. It operates stores under the Buckle and The Buckle names.

The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $18.02. About 1.71M shares traded or 165.34% up from the average. The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) has declined 11.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Silver Buckle Mines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUM); 27/03/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – BUCKLE 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 37C (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q Net $18.3M; 12/04/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports March 2018 Net Sales; 26/04/2018 – GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC BUS.V SAYS DANIAL BUCKLE APPOINTED CFO; 10/05/2018 – Buckle’s First-quarter Same-store Sales Decline Less Than Expected, Net Sales Miss — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Net Sales Year-to Date Fell 2.2% to $146.3M; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, FOR 4-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MARCH 3 DECREASED 5.3 PCT; 08/03/2018 BUCKLE FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5.3% VS. EST. UNCHANGED :BKE US

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased A stake by 279,087 shares to 845,654 valued at $12.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) stake by 47,004 shares and now owns 2.83M shares. Welbilt Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold NEOG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 46.50 million shares or 0.74% more from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T invested in 0.01% or 5,863 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 0.02% or 16,726 shares. 77,000 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. 12,400 are owned by Df Dent & Com. Carnegie Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 17,551 shares. Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 91,316 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability has 37,575 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. The Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Ltd has invested 0.05% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Van Eck Assoc has 0.03% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 88,815 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech Incorporated accumulated 14,590 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 34 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 9,823 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,800 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 69,059 shares.

Analysts await Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. NEOG’s profit will be $15.16 million for 60.01 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Neogen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

