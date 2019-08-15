Bank Of New York Mellon Has Decreased By $1.99 Million Its China Mobile LTD (CHL) Stake; Shorts at Limestone Bancorp (LMST) Raised By 262.5%

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased China Mobile Ltd (CHL) stake by 18.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 39,856 shares as China Mobile Ltd (CHL)’s stock declined 10.43%. The Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 181,210 shares with $9.24M value, down from 221,066 last quarter. China Mobile Ltd now has $170.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.30% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 793,107 shares traded or 9.52% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- EXPECTED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ABOUT RMB 34 BLN; 10/04/2018 – MediaTek Announces NB-IoT R14 Rate Enhancement Test with China Mobile to Drive Real-World IoT Applications; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT A1 RATING; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.28B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q EBITDA 69.7B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY EBITDA 270.42B YUAN, EST. 269.50B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%; 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table); 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BLN IN 2018

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) had an increase of 262.5% in short interest. LMST’s SI was 5,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 262.5% from 1,600 shares previously. With 3,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST)’s short sellers to cover LMST’s short positions. The SI to Limestone Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.15%. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.13. About 268 shares traded. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services and products. The company has market cap of $112.88 million. The firm offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates. It has a 9.92 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that include loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction.

