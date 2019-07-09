Bank Of New York Mellon Has Cut Its Position in Boeing Co/The (Call) (BA) by $1.87 Billion as Shares Declined; As Sanofi (SNY) Share Value Declined, Hamlin Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 90,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.89 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.58 million, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $43.27. About 1.30M shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 07/03/2018 – Torrent Pharma Prepares EUR2 Billion Bid for Sanofi’s Zentiva -Mint; 12/04/2018 – SANOFI TO INVEST €350M IN CANADIAN VACCINE FACILITY; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi Cut Heart Drug’s Price as Trial Disappoints; 06/03/2018 Global Injection Pen Market (2018-2022) Dominated by Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi – Growing Demand for Self-administration Drug Delivery Devices – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi circle October 28 on the calendar as the FDA begins a speedy review of the world’s 6th PD-1/L1 checkpoint; 03/04/2018 – Sanofi: EMA to Review Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for a Type of Skin Cancer; 14/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 15/04/2018 – ADVENT’S DEAL FOR SANOFI UNIT COULD BE ANNOUNCED SOON; 25/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – IF APPROVED, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO RESERVE VACCINE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN FOR 2019-2020 FLU SEASON; 12/04/2018 – Sanofi to Invest EUR350M in Canadian Vaccine Facility

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (Call) (BA) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 4.91M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $572,000, down from 4.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $353.09. About 4.27 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Boeing Expands Pilot Development Program with Okay Airways; 14/03/2018 – BA: Developing story out of Key West. Unconfirmed reports of a F-18 Super Hornet in the water near Naval Air Station Key West; 05/04/2018 – Airbus Could Use U.S.-China Spat Against Boeing: Trade Update; 04/04/2018 – KENYA AIRWAYS – CO AND WHEELTUG PLC, AIRCRAFT E-TAXI INNOVATOR, EXECUTED SLOT AGREEMENT FOR AIRLINE’S FLEET OF BOEING 737NG AIRCRAFT; 07/04/2018 – Boeing wins $12 billion contract to supply jets for American Airlines, beating Airbus; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s China Facility Will Complete Some 737 Jets; 20/03/2018 – LMI AEROSPACE COMPOSITES GETS BOEING THERMOPLASTICS CONTRACT; 18/04/2018 – President Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER, BOEING IN TALKS; NOTHING ELSE TO DISCLOSURE: CEO; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – WORK WILL BE PERFORMED UNDER A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT, WHICH INCLUDES ONGOING MAINTENANCE SUPPORT

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 6.76% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.74 per share. SNY’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.68 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.77 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G.

