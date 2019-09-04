Bank Of New York Mellon Has Cut By $2.38 Million Its Coty (COTY) Holding; ADMA BIOLOGICS (ADMA)’s Sentiment Is 1.31

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased Coty Inc (COTY) stake by 0.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 216,023 shares as Coty Inc (COTY)’s stock rose 0.65%. The Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 33.67M shares with $387.16M value, down from 33.88 million last quarter. Coty Inc now has $6.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.09. About 2.06 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 25/04/2018 – Coty Inc. Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer, Executive Committee Member; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – ANNOUNCED A DIVIDEND OF $0.125 PER SHARE, PAYABLE JUNE 14, 2018; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER UP TO $2B SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Coty Tops Earnings Expectations, As Luxury’s Revenue Offset A Slight Consumer Beauty Miss — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Coty Inc. Prices $550 Million of USD Senior Unsecured Notes and €800 Million of EUR Senior Unsecured Notes; 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY NET REVENUES OF $2,222.7 MLN INCREASED 9.4% AS REPORTED; 21/03/2018 – Coty To Offer Up to $2 B Aggregate Principal Amount of U.S. Dollar Denominated and Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes in Four Series; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $12.40 million activity. HARF PETER also bought $12.40M worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Wednesday, May 29.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.30M for 28.41 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Coty Inc has $1700 highest and $900 lowest target. $11.36’s average target is 24.97% above currents $9.09 stock price. Coty Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) earned “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Tuesday, July 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Tuesday, August 20 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of COTY in report on Thursday, August 29 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The stock of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss State Bank holds 1.63 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon stated it has 33.67M shares. Diamond Hill Inc holds 0.21% or 3.37 million shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Alpine Glob Management Limited Liability Com invested in 2.36% or 709,607 shares. Principal Fincl Grp reported 664,664 shares. New York-based Element Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 521,243 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc invested in 260,880 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,330 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mgmt Com owns 0.01% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 32,502 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability owns 766,436 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 797,596 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Llc owns 27,662 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) stake by 3,054 shares to 288,687 valued at $39.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) stake by 109,281 shares and now owns 1.05 million shares. Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) was raised too.

Analysts await ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 36.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by ADMA Biologics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% EPS growth.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. The company has market cap of $243.67 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.50 million activity.

Aisling Capital Llc holds 20.55% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. for 3.61 million shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc owns 575,000 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broadfin Capital Llc has 1.16% invested in the company for 1.48 million shares. The New York-based Consonance Capital Management Lp has invested 1.1% in the stock. Perceptive Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 6.52 million shares.