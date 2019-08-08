Bank Of New York Mellon Has Cut By $17.60 Million Its Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Holding; Last Week Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) Coverage

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) stake by 4.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 137,470 shares as Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)’s stock declined 0.74%. The Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 3.18M shares with $407.92M value, down from 3.32M last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc now has $17.70B valuation. The stock increased 2.71% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $134.6. About 693,211 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8 PERCENT TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%

Among 6 analysts covering Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Delek US Holdings had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Tuesday, June 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 25. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $45 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16 to “Neutral”. See Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $44 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell New Target: $37 Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs 37.0000

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $44 New Target: $42 Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $46 New Target: $45 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $36 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $51 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.96 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $520.60M for 8.50 P/E if the $3.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual earnings per share reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.46% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES (NYSE:AMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES had 11 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack has invested 0% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). The Connecticut-based Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 0.01% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). 131,820 are owned by Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Com. Art Ltd Liability Company accumulated 13,100 shares. Optimum Investment has invested 0.01% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Parkside Bank Trust has 120 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ashfield Partners Ltd Com invested in 11,312 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Bridges Invest Mngmt accumulated 40,433 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Highland Capital Management Lp stated it has 13,500 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has 0.02% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 1,140 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus has 0.04% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 32,006 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Company owns 8,794 shares. First Personal Financial invested in 0% or 28 shares.

More notable recent Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ameriprise Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased Ny Registered stake by 15,716 shares to 89,312 valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) stake by 4,905 shares and now owns 515,918 shares. Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) was raised too.

The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 810,305 shares traded. Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has declined 18.33% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.33% the S&P500. Some Historical DK News: 02/04/2018 – DELEK US REPORTS NEW $1B REV CREDIT LINE & $700M TERM LOAN B; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q PROFIT $62.7M; 21/05/2018 – ISRAEL ORDERS PAZ REFINERY, DELEK ASHDOD TO CUT AIR POLLUTION; 07/05/2018 – DELEK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 25C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 20C; 08/05/2018 – DELEK CEO EZRA UZI YEMIN SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 04/04/2018 – Israel’s Delek Group sells Faroe stake for 70 mln pounds; 07/05/2018 – Delek US 1Q Loss $34.9M; 19/03/2018 – World Energy Announces Purchase of Southern California assets from Delek; 19/03/2018 – DELEK SELLS ALTAIR, PARAMOUNT ASSETS TO WORLD ENERGY; 13/03/2018 – DELEK US HOLDINGS INC DK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41

Delek US Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated energy firm that provides petroleum refining and transportation services. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Refining and Logistics. It has a 5.73 P/E ratio. The Refining segment owns and operates two refineries in Tyler, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas; and produces various petroleum products used in transportation and industrial markets.