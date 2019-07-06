Bank Of New York Mellon Has Boosted Its Comerica (CMA) Stake by $17.07 Million; Qcr Holdings (QCRH) Holding Has Raised by Mairs & Power Inc

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Qcr Holdings (QCRH) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 14,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 118,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 103,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Qcr Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.6. About 35,200 shares traded. QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has declined 27.32% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.75% the S&P500. Some Historical QCRH News: 18/04/2018 – Correct: QCR Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – QCR HOLDINGS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE SFC BANK RETAINING ITS SEPARATE CHARTER AND BRAND WITHIN SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI MARKET; 20/03/2018 QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Plans To Acquire The Bates Companies; 22/03/2018 – QCR Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – QCR Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Div of $0.06 Per Shr; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings Will Continue to Operate SFC Bank Retaining Its Separate Charter and Brand Within the Springfield, Missouri, Market; 20/03/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES PLANS TO BUY BATES COS; 19/04/2018 – DJ QCR Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCRH); 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: Bates Transaction Expected to Close Late in 2Q or Early 3Q of 2018

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 233,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.14M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230.47M, up from 2.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.98. About 1.31M shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 25.60% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTR-END COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.96 PCT VS 11.55 PCT; 29/05/2018 – Comerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – COMERICA BANK – WILL RAISE ITS PRIME RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 13/04/2018 – Ex/Im Bank USA: Comerica is EXIM’s Lender of the Year

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $240,364 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CMA shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,938 were accumulated by Alps Advsrs. 37,059 were accumulated by Mackenzie. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has invested 0.03% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Novare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Ameritas Ptnrs reported 2,881 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 9,097 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.04% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 11.47 million shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 1.13% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 72,943 shares. Principal Fin Grp has invested 0.03% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma stated it has 1,860 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 6,772 shares. 13,261 are held by First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division. Moreover, Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 62,879 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 828,540 shares. Chemical Bancorp holds 0.12% or 15,051 shares.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) by 90,144 shares to 350,949 shares, valued at $16.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 72,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.95, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold QCRH shares while 22 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 9.13 million shares or 1.54% more from 8.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.01% or 105,202 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,088 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 800 are held by Regions Fincl Corporation. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 6,103 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% or 12,526 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Capital Mngmt Lc owns 6,747 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd holds 0% or 2,355 shares in its portfolio. Fire Group Inc invested in 113,181 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 623,506 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0.01% invested in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. 8,770 are owned by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Glenmede Company Na reported 34 shares. Elizabeth Park Cap Advsrs Limited reported 3.3% stake. Victory Cap Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $13,000 activity.