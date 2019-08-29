Bank Of New York Mellon Decreased Its Ttm Technologies (TTMI) Stake; Antero Resources (AR) Had 1 Bulls

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased Ttm Technologies (TTMI) stake by 22.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 379,301 shares as Ttm Technologies (TTMI)’s stock declined 20.40%. The Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 1.34 million shares with $15.70M value, down from 1.72 million last quarter. Ttm Technologies now has $1.12B valuation. The stock increased 4.24% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 212,767 shares traded. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has declined 39.64% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TTMI News: 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 23/04/2018 – DJ TTM Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTMI); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.6% of TTM Tech; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 40c; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 21/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH SEES 2Q REV. $700M TO $750.0M, EST. $652.2M; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies 1Q EPS 9c; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $700M-$750M; 11/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. to Host Analyst and Investor Day on May 24, 2018

Among 4 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Antero Resources has $17 highest and $5.5000 lowest target. $9.75’s average target is 192.79% above currents $3.33 stock price. Antero Resources had 10 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AR in report on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. See Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) latest ratings:

Among 2 analysts covering TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TTM Technologies has $1400 highest and $1300 lowest target. $13.50’s average target is 27.72% above currents $10.57 stock price. TTM Technologies had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold TTMI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 111.91 million shares or 1.64% more from 110.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corporation reported 15,547 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.22% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). 2,653 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Llc. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 2.53M shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Sei invested 0% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 36,057 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.01% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Arizona State Retirement invested in 143,312 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 31,015 were reported by Citigroup Inc. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.01% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Symphony Asset Ltd Llc reported 12,938 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.02% or 728,000 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 42,018 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 63,715 shares or 0% of the stock.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased Hostess Brands Inc stake by 81,893 shares to 664,866 valued at $8.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped A stake by 59,436 shares and now owns 347,744 shares. Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold Antero Resources Corporation shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Pnc Grp Inc has 5,414 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 11,539 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P, a New York-based fund reported 256,332 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group stated it has 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Brown Advisory Inc invested in 257,923 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Axa owns 53,550 shares. Dow Chemical De accumulated 11,580 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Key Group (Cayman) stated it has 7.14% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Credit Suisse Ag reported 536,311 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc owns 75,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Mackenzie accumulated 2.52M shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 10.67 million shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. The insider RADY PAUL M bought $49,689. 21,900 shares valued at $150,160 were bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 16.09 million shares valued at $99.30 million was made by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. Shares for $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A..

The stock increased 7.07% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 3.11M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX

