Bank Of New York Mellon Decreased Its Lear (LEA) Position by $9.32 Million as Share Price Declined; Rudolph Tech (RTEC) Shareholder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Boosted Stake

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 69,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 603,546 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.91M, down from 672,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $129.72. About 257,188 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Rudolph Tech (RTEC) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 46,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,078 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 330,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Rudolph Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $900.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 49,159 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 23.65% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.95 million activity.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 56,521 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $23.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 13,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 766,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.94 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.15 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $245.32M for 8.23 P/E if the $3.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, American Century has 0.01% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 50,510 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 29,622 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.04% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Moreover, Westpac Corporation has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Lenox Wealth accumulated 4,352 shares. National Pension Ser holds 94,259 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability owns 9,064 shares. Lsv Asset Management has 0.51% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 2.34 million shares. 204,012 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Of Texas. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 57,871 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc owns 91,194 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Midas Corp has 16,700 shares. Stifel holds 0.01% or 15,998 shares. First Manhattan Comm has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 26,840 shares to 326,253 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 27,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,008 shares, and cut its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Savings Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). State Street invested in 0% or 1.04 million shares. 21,123 were reported by Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 1,254 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Lp invested in 0% or 39,905 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 40,422 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 11,600 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Glenmede Na stated it has 379 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 74,864 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 121,410 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated stated it has 913,529 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 304,096 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 202 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

