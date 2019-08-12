Bank Of New York Mellon Decreased Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Stake By $12.41 Million; Spitfire Capital Raised By $612,000 Its Gtt Communications (GTT) Stake

Spitfire Capital Llc increased Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) stake by 7.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spitfire Capital Llc acquired 18,000 shares as Gtt Communications Inc (GTT)’s stock declined 70.44%. The Spitfire Capital Llc holds 272,765 shares with $9.47 million value, up from 254,765 last quarter. Gtt Communications Inc now has $449.01 million valuation. The stock increased 19.82% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $8.04. About 2.33 million shares traded or 218.84% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – CONFIRMS 2018 OBJECTIVES; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR THE DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS; 10/05/2018 – GTT Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards in 2018 American Business Awards; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of lnteroute Acquisition; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES ORDER NOTIFICATION FROM AN ASIAN SHIPYARD FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS (LNGCS); 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – VESSELS WILL BE BUILT ON BEHALF OF A EUROPEAN SHIPOWNER; 26/04/2018 – GTT Announces Earnings Call for First Quarter 2018; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE:ETH) stake by 53.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 590,938 shares as Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE:ETH)’s stock declined 5.68%. The Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 513,433 shares with $10.81 million value, down from 1.10M last quarter. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc now has $471.79M valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 215,652 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 17/05/2018 – Farooq Kathwari Receives Ellis Island Medal of Honor; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen: Delayed Delivery of Retail Backlog and Higher Raw Material Costs Also Hurt 3; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – QTRLY RETAIL DIVISION DELIVERED SALES WERE IMPACTED BY TIMING OF RECEIPT OF PRODUCTS, AND DECLINED 3.6% TO $136.9 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN 3Q ADJ EPS 11C; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 10C-11C; EST. 16C; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN RESUMED OPEN-MARKET SHARE BUYBACKS IN APRIL; 05/04/2018 – REG-Ethan Allen Comments on Business in Advance of Investor Meeting; 23/05/2018 – The #crypto carnage continues, with $BTC $BCH $LTC $ETH and $XRP getting slaughtered in the bloodbath; 13/04/2018 – #Ethereum also riding the crypto-rally wave, up more than 7 percent this morning $ETH; 24/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Among 4 analysts covering GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GTT Communications had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 9 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Craig Hallum. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and maker and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $471.79 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 18.49 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.