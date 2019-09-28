Bank Of New York Mellon Decreased By $1.04 Million Its Agree Realty (ADC) Position; Argan (AGX) Sellers Increased By 10.44% Their Shorts

Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) had an increase of 10.44% in short interest. AGX’s SI was 673,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.44% from 609,900 shares previously. With 121,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX)’s short sellers to cover AGX’s short positions. The SI to Argan Inc’s float is 4.82%. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 90,116 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased Agree Realty Corp (ADC) stake by 1.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 16,188 shares as Agree Realty Corp (ADC)’s stock rose 2.34%. The Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 910,260 shares with $58.30M value, down from 926,448 last quarter. Agree Realty Corp now has $3.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 178,415 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Raises Dividend to 54c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, activities management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company has market cap of $614.86 million. The companyÂ’s Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, start-up, and operation services for approximately 76 facilities with approximately 14,500 megawatts of power-generating capacity. It has a 389.41 P/E ratio. This segment serves independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers, and global energy plant construction firms.

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.72 per share. ADC’s profit will be $31.90 million for 23.92 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.