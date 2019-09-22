Bank Of New York Mellon Cut Mge Energy (MGEE) Stake By $586,336; Estabrook Capital Management Decreased Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding

Estabrook Capital Management decreased Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) stake by 5.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Estabrook Capital Management sold 3,797 shares as Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Estabrook Capital Management holds 70,180 shares with $18.55B value, down from 73,977 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corp now has $125.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $286.36. About 2.56M shares traded or 29.06% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased Mge Energy Inc (MGEE) stake by 2.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp analyzed 8,032 shares as Mge Energy Inc (MGEE)'s stock rose 10.59%. The Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 302,707 shares with $22.12 million value, down from 310,739 last quarter. Mge Energy Inc now has $2.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $75.51. About 102,613 shares traded. MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) has risen 17.61% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold MGEE shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,549 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0% invested in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) for 6,402 shares. Zebra Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.35% in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) or 9,199 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.02% stake. Lpl Ltd Llc holds 16,966 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 5,101 shares. 5,200 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 34,397 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 4,012 are held by Virtu Finance Limited Liability Corporation. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc reported 267,912 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 7,291 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Fin Inc holds 35,023 shares. Proshare Ltd Com, Maryland-based fund reported 3,700 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp reported 20,214 shares stake. Weiss Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

More notable recent MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance" on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shareholders Booked A 89% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance" published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Could The MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased Ishares Core S&P Total U.S. (ITOT) stake by 99,291 shares to 194,385 valued at $12.95M in 2019Q2. It also upped Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) stake by 40,111 shares and now owns 854,420 shares. Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Costco Wholesale has $33500 highest and $23000 lowest target. $286.42’s average target is 0.02% above currents $286.36 stock price. Costco Wholesale had 22 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Nomura. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $33000 target in Monday, September 9 report. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 9 by UBS. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of COST in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Perform” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by Oppenheimer. Nomura maintained the shares of COST in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Citigroup maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, May 31 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

Estabrook Capital Management increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co 6 Dep Ncm stake by 4,800 shares to 9,300 valued at $252.50M in 2019Q2. It also upped Patriot Transportation Holding stake by 2,107 shares and now owns 91,168 shares. Athene Hldg Ltd Cl A was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Company holds 0% or 18 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.5% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Capital Planning Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.38% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Chevy Chase Hldg has 0.46% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 421,620 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Limited Co has 0.19% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pggm Invests holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 491,000 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Lc owns 0.28% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6,897 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.12% or 3,035 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 17,595 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company owns 18,688 shares. Westwood Mgmt Corp Il stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.59% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 8,453 shares. Greystone Managed Invests reported 20,474 shares. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.44% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 50,066 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp reported 0.02% stake.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.30 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Be Tempted To Sell Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance" on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance" published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Where Will Costco Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 24, 2019.