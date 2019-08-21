Bank Of New York Mellon Cut Its Position in Genesco (GCO) by $3.92 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Crow Point Partners Upped Its Stake by $2.89 Million as Share Value Declined

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 8.22 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 87,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.12% . The institutional investor held 385,930 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.58 million, down from 473,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 239,116 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genesco May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q EPS $2.90; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO TO ADD TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Genesco; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Net $56M; 25/04/2018 – Genesco to Boost Board by Two Directors; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC – FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE ASSUMES COMPARABLE SALES IN FLAT TO POSITIVE 2% RANGE; 18/05/2018 – In April, Genesco Announced Cooperation Agreement With Legion Partners and 4010 Capita; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO REACHES AGREEMENT WITH LEGION PARTNERS, 4010 CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE WILL UNDERTAKE AN UPDATED REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $590.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3,091 shares to 3,227 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (NYSE:PEG).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Nashville public company explores sale of struggling division – Nashville Business Journal” on February 14, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jon Caplan, CEO Of Johnston & Murphy And Genesco Branded Group, To Retire – PRNewswire” published on February 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Hats off: Genesco completes $100M sale – Nashville Business Journal” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Genesco Inc. (GCO) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Genesco Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GCO) 6.1% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

